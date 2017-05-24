News Summary; 24/05/2017 Kano Assembly Discontinue Sanusi’s Probe – NTA News
|
NTA News
|
News Summary; 24/05/2017 Kano Assembly Discontinue Sanusi's Probe
NTA News
The Kano State House of Assembly has withdrawn the investigation of the eight count charges labelled against the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II. This followed a letter of plea to stop the investigation by the state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to …
Kano's anti-corruption agency insists evidence against Sanusi's emirates council is intact
Obstruction of Justice: Men who Derail Investigation Against Emir of Kano
Nigeria: Evidence Against Sanusi's Emirate Council 'Intact' – Kano Anti-Corruption Agency
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!