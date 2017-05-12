Pages Navigation Menu

NEWSPAPER Headlines For Friday, May 12, 2017

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

May 12: Nigerian Newspaper Headlines. Read the stories that made headlines in THE PUNCH, DAILY SUN, VANGUARD, TELEGRAPH, AUTHORITY, THE  NATION, THISDAY, GUARDIAN, DAILY TRUST and other top Nigerian Dailies… PUNCH Some released Chibok girls need surgery, says FG 5,500 trafficked Nigerians to be deported from Mali, Libya – NAPTIP FG suspends FUTA, FUNAAB VCs …

