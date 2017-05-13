Neymar threatens to leave Barcelona after training ground row with coach – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Neymar threatens to leave Barcelona after training ground row with coach
Daily Post Nigeria
Neymar has threatened to leave Barcelona, if assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue, takes over from Luis Enrique at the end of the season. The Brazilian forward clashed with Unzue on the training ground this week according to reports, after the coach tried …
"If he stays, I go" – Unzue practically ruled out by Barca after Neymar row
Neymar: I feel at home at Barcelona
