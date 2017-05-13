Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Neymar threatens to leave Barcelona after training ground row with coach – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Neymar threatens to leave Barcelona after training ground row with coach
Daily Post Nigeria
Neymar has threatened to leave Barcelona, if assistant coach Juan Carlos Unzue, takes over from Luis Enrique at the end of the season. The Brazilian forward clashed with Unzue on the training ground this week according to reports, after the coach tried

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.