Neymar threatens to quit Barca

According to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo , eymar has fired a warning shot across the club’s bow about Luis Enrique’s successor.

The Asturian’s number two, Juan Carlos Unzué, is one of the front-runners to succeed the current boss but the Brazilian superstar and the assistant coach had a training ground bust-up during which Unzué questioned Neymar’s attitude.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Neymar has now issued an ultimatum, stating: “If Unzué stays then I’ll leave.”

The post Neymar threatens to quit Barca appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

