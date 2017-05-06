Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Neymar’s sister confirms she’s in a relationship with ‘new Neymar’ Gabigol – Goal.com

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Neymar's sister confirms she's in a relationship with 'new Neymar' Gabigol
Goal.com
Once dubbed the 'New Neymar' in his home country, Brazilian attacker Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa is now officially dating the sister of his compatriot. In an unusual twist of fate, the 'New Neymar' is in a relationship with Neymar's sister Rafaella Beckran.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.