NFF formally applies for Aina’s int’l switch

Former England youth international and Chelsea defender, Ola Aina is hoping to commit his international future from England to Nigeria. The young defender is reportedly applying to FIFA to effect the switch.

The 20-year-old, who was born in England and has represented the country at U-16 and U-20 levels, is eligible to play for the Super Eagles but he must get FIFA approval first.

“The documentation has been done and in the new week, it will be submitted to FIFA for approval,” an official of the Nigerian Federation disclosed.

“How fast FIFA and the FA in England work on this will determine how soon his application will come through.”

Aina trained with Gernot Rohr’s team when they were in London during the international window in March.

