Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NFF reveals squad for Togo friendly clash – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

NFF reveals squad for Togo friendly clash
NAIJ.COM
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the Super Eagles Corsica and Togo in a series of friendlies. After the matches the Eagles travel to Uyo, Akwa-Ibom to face South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Chief coach
Home-based Eagles to depart for Corsica, Togo friendly MondayPremium Times
NFF says Eagles' friendlies against Corsica, Togo still onVanguard

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.