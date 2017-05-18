NFF slashes coaches’ salary arrears – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NFF slashes coaches' salary arrears
Vanguard
National team coaches who have been owed various amounts in salaries and allowances by the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) may have cause to smile as the football house has started moves to offset the backlogs. Gernot Rohr. However, checks by …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!