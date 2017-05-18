NFF slashes coaches’ salary arrears

BY JUDE OPARA, Abuja

National team coaches who have been owed various amounts in salaries and allowances by the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) may have cause to smile as the football house has started moves to offset the backlogs.

However, checks by Sports Vanguard revealed that the NFF has succeeded in slashing the amount which it owed the coaches to the tune of 50% and 30% respectively.

While some categories of coaches especially those who still have contracts were persuaded to collect half of their entitlements, some others are to forfeit 30% of their outstanding salaries and allowances.

Although most of the coaches who were at the secretariat of the NFF to reconcile what they were being owed were not very happy with the pay cut, they however said they decided to accept what was offered since they have been waiting for years for their money.

Recall that most of the indigenous coaches have over the years complained that they were being owed outstanding salaries, bonuses and allowances.

A sources at the NFF told Sports Vanguard that the management decided to compile the amounts with a view to offsetting the debts after it signed a five year contract with an energy company AITEO Group.

“You know that the NFF recently signed a five year deal with AITEO group and part of the agreement is that it will take care of the coaches wages and what you are seeing here today is in fulfilment of that part of the contract.”

Some of the coaches who have already stormed the NFF for the reconciliation include: Super Eagles chief coach Salisu Yusuf, goalkeeper trainer Aloy Agu, U-17 coach Manu Garba as well as U-20 goalkeeper trainer Emeka Amadi, Super Falcons goalkeeper trainer Ann Echejile, former Flying Eagles coach John Obuh.

However, so far nobody knows how the NFF will handle the issue of the late former coaches including Aloysius Atuegbu, Stephen Keshi and Shuaibu Amodu who died while they were being owed.

