NFF unveils 23 man list for S/Africa

Nigeria Football federation, NFF has unveiled the list of invited players to prosecute the African Nations Cup qualifiers against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio’s International Stadium in Uyo.

The list comprises of Arsenal bound Henry Onyekuru and recalled Victor Osimhen.

The Rohr led side will tomorrow square-up against the Hawks of Togo before coming back to Nigeria to round-up preparations for the South Africa game.

The Super Eagles have failed to make it to the last two editions of AFCON.

The list in full…

Goalkeepers

Daniel Akpenyi

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Dele Alampasu

Defenders

Elderson Echiejile

William Ekong

Chidozie Awaziem

Tyronne Ebuehi

Kenneth Omeruo

Maroof Youssef

Abdulahi Shehu

Midfielders

Ogenyi Onazi

Wilfred Ndidi

Mikel Agu

Ogehenkaro Etebo

Alhassan Ibrahim

Forward

Ahmed Musa

Kelechi Iheanacho

Olarenwaju Kayode

Henry Onyekuru

Alex Iwobi

Victor Osimhen

Simon Moses

The post NFF unveils 23 man list for S/Africa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

