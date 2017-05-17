NFL career: Nico Marley signs for Washington Redskins

The grandson of legendary musician Bob Marley is up and running in the NFL after being signed by the Washington Redskins.

Nico Marley, a linebacker out of Tulane, has signed a deal with the Skins after impressing during rookie minicamp and was added to the NFC East franchise’s roster on Tuesday.

The undrafted linebacker was a four-year starter in college, becoming Tulane’s all-time leader in tackles for loss with 50. He had 319 tackles, six sacks and four interceptions in 49 games.

Nico’s father, Rohan, played at Miami alongside Warren Sapp and Ray Lewis in the early 1990s and led the team in tackles in 1993 before playing in the Canadian Football League with the with the Ottawa Rough Riders.

Marley was one of three players Washington signed after rookie minicamp along with tight end Manasseh Garner and cornerback Tevin Homer.

After he was officially signed by the team, he posted an image of himself signing his deal, wearing a Redskins cap, with the caption: ‘Blessed to officially be a part of the @Redskins organization!’

His signing by no means confirms Marley as an NFL talent, though. He faces a real battle to make the Redskins squad when the season begins in September, with their current 90-man roster needing to be cut to 53 in time for the start of the campaign.

It is not unheard of for undrafted free agents to make the team and have long careers in the NFL, with Kurt Warner, Willie Brown and Warren Moon all reaching the Hall of Fame despite being passed over in the draft, but it is a battle most do not win.

But if Marley does become a fixture in the NFL, he would like to do so on his own merit, rather than relying on his family name.

‘I always wanted to make something for myself,’ he said during a Sports Illustrated interview in 2014

