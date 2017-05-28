NG Onyeukwu’s Jigg is On Point

Fast rising dancehall act, Ngozi Peter Darlington Onuogu aka NG Onyeukwu, is in the news again.

The Imo State-born talented musician whose stagecraft is rated high has just released two singles entitled, On Point featuring Timaya and Jigg featuring Terry G. Both works are enjoying massive airplay on radio and Internet

According to the management of Donzubi Entertainment, the recording company that signed him, there are plans to shoot the video of the songs in South Africa and Europe. Also, the artiste will be on the road for the promotional tours of the singles in major cities like Port Harcourt. Lagos, Benin, Owerri, and Ibadan. Meanwhile, Timaya, Terry G and other music stars have indicated their willingness to do the tour with him.

NG had previously released some songs like ‘Touch And Do’ featuring Tuface Idibia, ‘Onyeukwu’ featuring Timaya, and ‘Mary J’ featuring Kelly Hansome. And, he together with Don Zubi Entertainment won the first ever Africa IFU Achievement Awards in Netherlands in February 2014.

