NGC gas spill: Stakeholders bicker over cause of incident

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI—THE gas spillage stimulated by rupture on a pipeline belonging to the Nigerian Gas Company, NGC, at Camp 5, near Kuritie, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, has sparked a war of words between host, Gbaramatu Kingdom and the firm over the likely cause of the incident.

The NGC, following a Joint Investigation Visit, JIV, said that the pipeline was ruptured, Saturday, from a blast by saboteurs, but the Gbaramatu Traditional Council, in its reaction, described the JIV report as compromised for “deliberately not involving the council,” among other reasons.

JTF Commander, Rear Admiral Suleiman Apochi, in an early appraisal, said the command was looking at other options on probable cause of the incident as investigations continued on the matter.

Community Relations Officer, NGC, Violin Antaih, said: “It has been confirmed, even by the community people, that it was a third party sabotage. If you have a picture of the blast, you will know too well that was exactly what happened because the pipeline was cut into two. A ruptured pipeline will not have such effect.”

Acting Secretary, Gbaramatu Traditional Council, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, who highlighted the kingdom’s position said: “NGC may have its people it calls community people, they have called for a JIV, but undermining the traditional council is a clear indication that they were up to something sinister.

“Looking at all the possibilities, the council believes that the incident resulted from equipment failure.”

Assuming without conceding that it was ruptured by third party interference, the circumstances point to the fact that it was the enemies of Gbaramatu, the fifth columnists at work.

“Camp 5 is the largest military marine base in the Niger Delta today. If we all agree that the gas leak was noticed just a few metres, not kilometers, from Camp 5, what excuse does the military have for not hearing the blast or knowing who did it. What excuse do the soldiers have for not being accused of being the saboteurs or accomplishes to the sabotage?

“Let it be made clear, National Assembly has just passed the bill establishing the Nigerian Maritime University, with its take off temporary site in Kurutie, close to Camp 5. Gbaramatu has pledged to keep the peace with the Federal Government, nobody among us, militant or aggrieved would consider destroying oil assets and no group has claimed responsibility.”

JTF Commander, Rear Admiral Apochi said, “I am aware of the incident and we are on top of it. A committee has been set up to unravel the circumstance, but while we are investigation, I am looking at other options. We have to look at the possibility of connivance of the maintenance contractor who could sponsor the sabotage to win repairs contracts. We will see at the end of the day.”

The post NGC gas spill: Stakeholders bicker over cause of incident appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

