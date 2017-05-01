NGE Urges Nigerians To Support FG’s Diversification Effort

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has called on Nigerians to support the federal government efforts in diversifying and repositioning the country amongst comity of nations.

This was disclosed in a communique issued at the end of 2017 biennial convention of the guild with the theme: ‘’A Nation in Recession: Whither the Nigerian Media.’’

The communique jointly signed by the president and secretary, NGE, Funke Egbemode and Victoria Ibanga respectively, commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for moderating the exchange rate, and urged Nigerians to support the Made in Nigeria posture of the apex bank in diversifying the nation’s economy.

The communique reads in part: “The country’s economic recession has impacted negatively on all sectors of the society and particularly the media industry.

“In spite of the challenges, the media still plays a key role in educating the populace on how to revive the nation’s economy.

“To play this role more effectively, there is a need for synergy among stakeholders in the media industry in an effort to collectively tackle the challenges.

“The media should, consequently intensify efforts in promoting government’s policies on economic diversification.”

The communique, however urged media organisations to focus more on training and retraining of their staffs for better service delivery, while urging the leadership of the guild to concretise ongoing discussions with the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on training opportunities for members.

It also commended the government and people of Lagos State for the hospitality.

“The guild also appreciates the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, for gracing the occasion to declare the convention open,” the statement added.

