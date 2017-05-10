Ngige tasks new NSITF boss on compliance with Employment Compensation Act

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has urged the newly appointed Managing Director, Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund. NSITF, Adebayo Shamufun, to ensure employers complied with the Employment Compensation Act. Ngige made the call yesterday when the newly appointed Managing Director, NSITF, with his management team visited him in his office in Abuja. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

