Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ngige tasks new NSITF boss on compliance with Employment Compensation Act

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has urged the newly appointed Managing Director, Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund. NSITF, Adebayo Shamufun, to ensure employers complied with the Employment Compensation Act. Ngige made the call yesterday when the newly appointed Managing Director, NSITF, with his management team visited him in his office in Abuja. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.