Ngilu endorses Kalonzo Nasa number two post – K24 TV

National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) leader Charity Ngilu has thrown her weight behind Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in his designated Deputy President position in Nasa. Ngilu, a former political foe and critic of Musyoka, urged members of the Kamba …
