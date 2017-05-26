NGO Donates Library to Lagos School

Peter Uzoho

As part of its education intervention programmes, Pyramid Education Foundation, has donated a well-equipped 44-seater capacity library to Community Primary School, Agbado Ijaiye, in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The facility which was built with generous contributions and support from the Small World/Indian team, and the management and pupils of Bambini Schools, has standard furniture and fine interior fittings, with enough leg spaces for pupils’ convenience. The library has sections for both the Nursery and Primary sections of the school, with over three thousand books in each section covering basic school curriculum and general knowledge educational materials.

Speaking at the inauguration and handover ceremony recently, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr. Adedapo Conde, said the foundation’s decision to set-up a library in the school was based on the potential impact of the project in ensuring that children from economically disadvantaged background were able to access quality books and have a conducive and inspiring environment to read.

“We believe that these factors will enable them to develop a healthy reading culture – which will improve their vocabulary, knowledge and understanding of the world and subsequently better position them for success in life,” Conde said.

He disclosed that in addition to setting up the library, the foundation would also be working with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Education Authority, and the management team of the school to design and implement programmes that would ensure maximum utilisation of the library and the resources in it.

“A school library committee has been constituted and will be charged with the responsibility of developing and implementing such activities. Members of this committee include the Head teachers of school 1 and 2, the English and Diction teachers, the Librarian, Class monitors, to mention but a few. Programmes such as book reading and storytelling sessions have also been developed and will be incorporated in the school time-table to ensure continuous engagement of pupils as well as use of the library,” he added.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

