NGO Trains 200 School Girls On Reproductive Health, Entrepreneurship

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI

An Abuja-based nongovernmental organization, Helpline Foundation, at the weekend trained about 200 school girls in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on personal hygiene, reproductive health, entrepreneurial skills and leadership/communications skills.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the female school girls, who are between the ages of 9 to 18 years, were selected from nine secondary schools in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) to participate in the training programme.

The organizer of the programme/founder of Helpline Foundation, Mrs. Jumai Ahmadu told our correspondent that the essence of the training was to teach them how to take of themselves, especially their productive health.

Ahmadu pointed out the training programme tagged, ‘Girl Realise Your Potential’, would also teach these girls, at this age, personal hygiene and entrepreneurship skills, so that they will grow up and take proper care of them.

She frowned that many mothers do not pay much attention to their daughters, especially at this critical stage of their growth, adding that the foundation aims at making sure that the girl-child reaches her potentials.

In her contribution, one of the resource persons, Dr. Amina Aminu Dorayi noted that the training will go a long way in helping the girls to understand themselves better and to understand the changes that are going in their bodies.

Dorayi pointed out that the training was timely, adding that girls go through a lot of life changes, because their reproductive circle is more active than that of their male counterparts

