Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N’Golo Kante wins FWA award: Why the Chelsea midfielder deserves it – SkySports

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

N'Golo Kante wins FWA award: Why the Chelsea midfielder deserves it
SkySports
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante deserves his Footballer of the Year prize, writes Football Writers' Association member Adam Bate. Eden Hazard would have been a worthy winner. His skills so often brought the breakthrough for Chelsea this past season. But it was
N'Golo Kanté voted Footballer of Year by Football Writers' AssociationThe Guardian
N'Golo Kante Chelsea midfielder completes awards doublePulse Nigeria
As N'Golo Kante wins FWA Footballer of the Year, our reporters pick their best player of 2016-17Telegraph.co.uk
Daily Post Nigeria –Firstpost –Irish Independent –ESPN FC
all 75 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.