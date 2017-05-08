N’Golo Kante wins FWA award: Why the Chelsea midfielder deserves it – SkySports
SkySports
N'Golo Kante wins FWA award: Why the Chelsea midfielder deserves it
SkySports
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante deserves his Footballer of the Year prize, writes Football Writers' Association member Adam Bate. Eden Hazard would have been a worthy winner. His skills so often brought the breakthrough for Chelsea this past season. But it was …
N'Golo Kanté voted Footballer of Year by Football Writers' Association
N'Golo Kante Chelsea midfielder completes awards double
As N'Golo Kante wins FWA Footballer of the Year, our reporters pick their best player of 2016-17
