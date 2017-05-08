Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala‏ honoured in North America

Nigerian politician and Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala‏ was over the weekend honoured in far away North America. She was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Service by the Kings College Old Boys of North America. Another photo after the cut.

The post Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala‏ honoured in North America appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

