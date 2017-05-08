Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala Honoured With A Lifetime Award in North America

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was honored with a lifetime achievement award in North America Over the weekend.

The 62-year-old mother of two took to her facebook page to share the good news and wrote:
‘Glad to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Service by the Kings College Old Boys of North America

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.