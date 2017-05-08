Ngozi Okonjo Iweala Honoured With A Lifetime Award in North America

Nigeria’s Former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was honored with a lifetime achievement award in North America Over the weekend.

The 62-year-old mother of two took to her facebook page to share the good news and wrote:

‘Glad to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Service by the Kings College Old Boys of North America

