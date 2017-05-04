Ngubane: Plans to decommission 5 power plants could be shelved – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Ngubane: Plans to decommission 5 power plants could be shelved
Eyewitness News
Eskom chair Baldwin Ngubane says plans to shut down the five stations could change depending on economic growth and other factors. Eskom flags at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News. Eskom · Ben Ngubane.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!