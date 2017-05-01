Pages Navigation Menu

NIA DG Had Nothing to Do With Funding Jonathan’s Campaign – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, says the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA Amb. Ayo Oke, did not fund former President Goodluck Jonathan campaign in 2015.

Fani-Kayode, who was the spokesman for the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation, said this in a tweet on Monday.

There had been reports that the N13bn found by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission at a house in Ikoyi was the remainder of Jonathan’s campaign funds.

Some reports also had it that some campaign materials belonging to Jonathan were found at the apartment.

However, Fani-Kayode said the reports were mere attempts by certain persons to rubbish the suspended NIA boss.

He said, “The attempt to rubbish the DG of the NIA and destroy him by certain elements in government will fail. He did not spend one kobo on GEJ’s campaign.”

