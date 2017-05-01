Nice joy as nine-man champions PSG implode – SBS – The World Game
Nice joy as nine-man champions PSG implode
Nice landed a potentially critical blow to Paris Saint-Germain's title hopes as the nine-man defending champions went down 3-1 at the Allianz Riviera to hand Monaco a huge advantage. Source: Omnisport. 1 May 2017 – 9:03 AM UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO …
Football: Balotelli strikes to give Monaco big helping hand
Ligue 1: Nine-man Paris Saint-Germain suffer title blow at Nice
Nice 2-1 PSG: Balotelli rocket dents Paris title hopes
