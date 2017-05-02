Nicki Minaj drops Sultry New Visuals to “Regret in Your Tears” Exclusively on Tidal

Originally, Nicki Minaj announced the video for “Regret In Your Tears” would be released Saturday, (April 29), she however made her loyal fanbase, The Barbz wait 48 more hours before releasing the Mert and Marcus (Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott) directed visuals exclusively on Tidal. Watch “Regret In Your Tears” here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

