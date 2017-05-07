Pages Navigation Menu

Nicki Minaj Helps Dozens of her Fans Settle their Student Loans & Tuition Fees

Posted on May 7, 2017

Nicki Minaj has offered to pay more than 25 of her fans’ student loans and other debts, and also get some of them into school. The singer was tweeting about her latest giving back contest which involves her fans making a video of her song “Regret in your Years”. The prize was to fly the winners […]

