NICO plans roundtable on indigenous language newspapers

National Institute for Cultural Orientation, NICO, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, is set to organize a 2-day Annual Roundtable on Cultural Orientation, ARTCO, with the theme: “Nigerian Indigenous Language Newspapers and National Development”. A press release signed by Media Assistant to Executive Secretary, Caleb Nor on behalf of the Executive […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

