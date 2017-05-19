Niger Delta Group Knock Bayelsa Governor Over Jonathan Comment – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Niger Delta Group Knock Bayelsa Governor Over Jonathan Comment
Leadership Newspapers
For claiming that the Jonathan Administration did nothing for the Ijaw, a Niger Delta rights association, the Movement for the Sustainability of Ijaw People has knocked Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, describing him as scheming to take the …
