Niger Delta Region: What went wrong? – Vanguard
|
The Killer Punch News
|
Niger Delta Region: What went wrong?
Vanguard
With the advent of democracy in Nigeria in 1999, the Niger-Delta region witnessed violent agitation for resource control and youth restiveness. This ushered in an era of insecurity plagued with kidnapping and bombings of oil installation. The nation's …
Home Politics NDDC: We've recovered over 60 Billion Naira from non performing contractors- Nsima…
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!