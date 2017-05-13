Niger Delta youth seek amnesty for local refinery operators



With plans at an advanced stage to eradicate local refineries known as ‘kpoo fire’ in the creeks, to make way for modern modular refineries, a coalition of Niger Delta youth leaders have urged the Federal Government to grant amnesty to operators of such refineries.

They appealed to relevant agencies to adopt the model used in the Presidential Amnesty Programme for Ex-militants for the local operators, who would be put out of business. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had on February 13 during his tour of the region announced that the federal government would establish modular refineries in oil communities to drive development.

The group made the recommendations after a meeting with leadership of the Joint Task Force known as ‘Operation Delta Safeí in Yenagoa. The coalition comprised ex-militants under the amnesty scheme and non-violent youth leaders from the region.

Speaking shortly after the meeting Mr. Kennedy West, a Niger Delta youth leader who coordinated the group, said the coalition had met with the military and pledged to work to sustain the existing peace in the region.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

