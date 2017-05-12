Pages Navigation Menu

Niger Delta Youths seek amnesty for local refinery operators

Posted on May 12, 2017

A COALITION group under the  auspices of Niger Delta Youth Leaders yesterday urged the Federal Government to grant pardon and amnesty to operators of artisanal refineries. They also appealed to relevant federal government agencies to adopt the model used in the Presidential Amnesty Programme for ex-militants. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had on February 13 during […]

