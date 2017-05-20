Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 20, 2017


NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Niger FADAMA III AF to cultivate 5, 000 hectares of rice, sorghum in 2017
Nigeria Today
The Niger government said on Saturday that 5, 000 hectares of land would be cultivated under the value chain for rice and sorghum. Alhaji Kabiru Musa, the state's Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, made this known during the …
