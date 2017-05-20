Niger FADAMA III AF to cultivate 5, 000 hectares of rice, sorghum in 2017

The Niger government said on Saturday that 5, 000 hectares of land would be cultivated under the value chain for rice and sorghum.

Alhaji Kabiru Musa, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, made this known during the inauguration of 2017 FADAMA III Additional Financing (AF) at Kuchita in Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “The 2017 wet season farming will involve cultivation of 5, 000 hectares of land under the two crop value chains of rice and sorghum across the state.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there are 5, 000 farmers participating in the ongoing FADAMA III AF in the state.

Musa said that the state government would give priority to the agricultural sector toward diversifying its economy.

He said that government has provided effective extension services and agricultural inputs such as fertilisers and provided rural access roads and mini-tractors (power tillers).

“Mr Governor just launched the 2017 wet season fertiliser sales on May 11,’’ he said.

The Commissioner said that government has assessed the 16 viable irrigation schemes across the state in order to rehabilitate them for all year cropping.

He commended the World Bank for partnering with the state government to ensure food security and poverty alleviation.

Similarly, Dr Adetunji Oredipe, Task Team Leader, World Bank mission in Nigeria, commended the Federal and the state government for supporting the project.

Oredipe noted that the project was successful in the state and commended the farmers for embracing FADAMA.

Also speaking, Mr Aliyu Kutigi, the State Project Coordinator, urged the farmers to embrace the gesture toward increasing their production and enhancing their income.

Also, Malam Ndatsu Fari, cluster chairman, Enuma farmers in Kuchita said that the project has impacted positively on the farmers and commended the federal and the state government and the World Bank for initiating it.

NAN also reports that farm inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides, herbicides, booster barons, protective kits and improved rice seedlings were distributed to the farmers at the event.

