Niger Gov Appoints 17 New Perm Secs, Retires 16

By Abu Nmodu, Minna

Niger State governor, Sani Bello has approved the appointment of 17 new permanent secretaries just as he directed that 16 permanent secretaries should proceed on compulsory retirement.

The governor lamented that the public service has been intensely exposed to damaging partisanship and external influences.

In a statewide broadcast to the state to mark his two years in office, he also disclosed that three new ministries have being created in the state.

According to the governor ,the civil service integrity in the state has been compromised and the situation has created negative perceptions which make relations with political leadership and public image difficult to manage .

“My dear Nigerlites, in keeping the civil service efficient and vibrant, we have directed that 16 permanent secretaries should proceed on retirement leave with full benefits, 8 will be retained while the 2 acting permanent secretaries are hereby confirmed”.

“In addition, I have also approved the appointment of 17 new permanent secretaries based on merit and with immediate effect. Details will be provided by the Head of Service”.

“To further harness our full potentials in the state, the government has decided to create additional three ministries namely:

Ministry of Forestry and Animal Resources, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and Ministry of Culture and Tourism, he said”.

Governor Bello also stated that he has directed the state Civil Service Commission to immediately recruit and inject 250 graduates from the 25 local government areas into the state civil service.

“We are looking forward to do more in this direction. We are optimistic that the civil service will benefit from these changes to allow for the emergence of a new crop of leadership, without offending the rights of those who will exit the service” he declared.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to work with the civil service without undue interference for effective service delivery.

