Niger Gov Warns Officials Against Playing Politics With Healthcare

Miffed by the refusal of some government agencies to effectively distribute drugs to health centres, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has warned his appointees against playing politics with what has direct bearing with the lives of the people.

The governor in continuation of his midterm assessment tour yesterday to Baddegi in Katcha local government area , expressed dissatisfaction with what he met on ground at Hajiya Mumbai Aliyu maternal and child health center in the town.

Visibly irked by the shortage of drugs and other items in the centre, he retorted “How can you have drugs in the store wasting away. Open the stores and give health care centers the drugs they need. Bring out the mattresses and beds let the people use it. Why do you keep them? What do you want to do with it? I want it released. Stop playing politics with everything.”

The governor who stated that government has made available resources for the purchase of the item , expressed surprise at the way politics is played with certain issues that affect the lives of the people.

While saying that the drugs are stored in Minna the state capital , the people in the local government areas have been left grappling with the scarcity of such drugs ; a situation he stated he will not tolerate.

He immediately directed the commissioner of health, Dr Mustapha Jibril to provide the required facilities and items to the health centre adding that “you have to reorganize yourself. This does not look like a health facility. I want this place worked up.”

The commissioner for Health, Dr. Mustapha Jibril had earlier explained to the governor that the drugs, beds and mattresses were supplied through the Sustainable Development Goal office that wanted to handle the distribution independent of the Ministry of Health

