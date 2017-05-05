Niger Govt. sets up task force against indiscriminate felling of trees
The Niger Government has set up a task force to prevent indiscriminate felling of economic trees in the state. Gov. Abubakar Bello, who made this known on Friday during a tour of Agaie Local Government Area of the state, warned that anybody caught would be arrest and prosecuted. ‘‘We have set up a taskforce that […]
