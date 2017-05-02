Niger Govt. to encourage participation of children with disabilities in sports
As a way of improving the physical well-being of children with disabilities, Niger State Government says it will encourage them to participate in sports. The Director-General of the state Child Right Protection Agency, Mrs Mariam Kolo, gave this indication in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday. She further said the agency had partnered […]
