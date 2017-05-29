Niger Govt To Probe Strange Zuma Rock Fire – Leadership Newspapers
Niger Govt To Probe Strange Zuma Rock Fire
Following the strange fire that gutted Zuma rock last week, the Niger State government has instituted investigation into the circumstances leading to the fire outbreak on the rock with the view to establish a concrete cause of the fire. The …
Niger to Investigate Zuma Rock Fire
