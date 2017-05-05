Nigerian President’s Wife: His Health ‘Not as Bad as People Think’ – Voice of America
|
Voice of America
|
Nigerian President's Wife: His Health 'Not as Bad as People Think'
Voice of America
Concerns about the health of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari have increased after he missed another cabinet meeting this week. It was the third straight cabinet meeting that Buhari did not attend, says the Associated Press. Earlier this year, the …
OPINION: Buhari's health, the satanic cabals and the lessons from Africa
Niger Leader Cancels Visit to Nigeria, Reviving Rumors About President Buhari's Health
Nigeria's President Buhari makes rare appearance amid health concerns
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!