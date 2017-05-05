Niger President puts off visit to Buhari

The visit of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic to President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2017, has been put forward, Nigeria’s Presidency announced Thursday night.

The Presidency was on Thursday agog with preparations for the visit of the Nigerien President which was to be the first presidential visit since President Buhari’s return to the country on March 10th.

This would have also been his first public appearance in the last one month even as Nigerians continue to raise concern about the true state of the President’s health and his whereabout.

A statement signed by Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina said the rescheduling was at the instance of President Issoufou who has another domestic engagement.

“All arrangements had been concluded for President Buhari to receive his Nigerien counterpart and his delegation at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa and attend the Jumaat prayers together as well as lunch, before the last-minute postponement.

“A new date for the visit will be announced in due course” the statement read in part.

