Niger Republic Seeks Nigeria’s Support On Cross Border Grazing

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina
Niger Republic has urged Nigeria to allow for more easy passage of herdsmen from the Francophone country to graze their animals.
The Speaker of Maradi State House of Assembly, Bala Bokwai, gave the charge when he visited his Katsina assembly counterpart, Abubakar Yahaya Kusada, yesterday.
Bokwai said his delegation was at the assembly to intimate the Katsina law makers on the efforts being made by the government of Niger Republic towards ensuring peaceful co-existence between citizens of both countries.
He, however, commended Katsina State Government for maintaining good relationship and mutual respect with Niger Republic and called for sustenance of such efforts.
Receiving the delegation, the Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Abubakar Yahaya Kusada, emphasized the need for effective bi-lateral ties between Nigeria and Niger Republic to ensure lasting solution to farmers, herdsmen conflicts.
Kusada noted that it was only through mutual engagement between the two governments that persistent clashes of farmers and herdsmen could become a matter of the past.
He appealed to all stakeholders to continue to sensitize herdsmen on the need to abide by the laws governing grazing by animals in both countries.

