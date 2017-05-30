Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niger State government sacks 16 permanent secretaries, appoints 17

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger State on Tuesday retired 16 Permanent Secretaries and appointed 17 new ones in a move to overhaul the state civil service. A statement by Jide Orintunsin, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor, said the governor also directed the permanent secretaries to proceed on immediate retirement leave. He …

The post Niger State government sacks 16 permanent secretaries, appoints 17 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.