Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru Fire Disaster Destroys Property Worth More Than #150 Million.

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

A fire disaster occurred in the Niger State Polytechnic Zungeru last week. According to the Rector, Dr. Umar Egbako, the disaster destroyed properties worth more than #150 million. Egbako reported on Monday that the inferno destroyed the entire administrative block. “The Rector’s office and other administrative offices, located at the third floor of the senate …

