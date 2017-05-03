Pages Navigation Menu

Niger to audit contributory pension scheme – Vanguard

Posted on May 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Niger to audit contributory pension scheme
NIGER State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the immediate forensic audit of the contributory pension scheme, CPS in the state. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads · inRead invented by Teads. Abubakar Bello.

