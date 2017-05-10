Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria – 10/05/2016: Today’s Naira Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

Nigeria – 10/05/2016: Today's Naira Rate Against The Dollar, Pounds And Euro
Nigerian Bulletin
Nigerian naira opened flat on Wednesday at the parallel market as Central Bank of Nigeria continues to pump forex into the market. Table below shows today's (10/05/2017) exchange rate of the Nigerian Naira against the Dollar, Pound and Euro az.png
[ May 10, 2017 ] ' CBN's forex window 'll reinforce investors' confidence in economy' Business NewsNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
The real reason why a Federal High Court halted the sale of Keystone BankVentures Africa

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.