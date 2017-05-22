Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: 2017 Children’s Day – NICO to Excite Children – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Nigeria: 2017 Children's Day – NICO to Excite Children
AllAfrica.com
The National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) on Monday said it would use the forthcoming International Children's Day slated for May 27, 2017 to educate children on the gains of embracing their cultures and speaking their indigenous languages.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.