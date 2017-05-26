Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Air force acquires 20 dogs to help tackle Boko Haram

20 security trained dogs have been acquired by the Nigerian Air Force to detect Improvised Explosive Devices and other ammunition in the bid to enhance the war against Boko Haram insurgency. The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, who confirmed the purchase, said 12 soldiers had been trained to handle …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

