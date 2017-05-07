Nigeria almost triples budget for Niger Delta amnesty -presidency – Reuters Africa
|
Nigeria almost triples budget for Niger Delta amnesty -presidency
Reuters Africa
ABUJA May 7 (Reuters) – Nigeria has almost tripled the budget for an amnesty programme for militants in its oil-producing heartland, the presidency said on Saturday, a key factor in maintaining a tenuous peace in the Niger Delta and supporting crude …
