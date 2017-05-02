Pages Navigation Menu

FG to invite Anthony Joshua to Nigeria – Daily Trust

FG to invite Anthony Joshua to Nigeria
The Federal Government is working out plans to invite the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua to Nigeria. Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday by his assistant on media, …
