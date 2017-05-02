FG to invite Anthony Joshua to Nigeria – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
FG to invite Anthony Joshua to Nigeria
Daily Trust
The Federal Government is working out plans to invite the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, Anthony Joshua to Nigeria. Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday by his assistant on media, …
